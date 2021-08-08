‘Night Court,’ ‘The Fall Guy’ actress Markie Post dead at 70

Markie Post, the actress best known for roles in “Night Court” and “The Fall Guy,” has died after a nearly four-year battle with cancer.

She was 70.

“For us, our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world,” her family said in a statement to Deadline late Saturday.

The California native began her career as an associate producer on “Double Dare,” hosted by the late Alex Trebek, then moved in front of the camera as a card dealer on NBC’s “Card Sharks” in the late 1970s.

Post racked up acting credits on shows like “CHiPs,” “The Incredible Hulk,” “The Love Boat,” "Cheers,” “Fantasy Island” and “The A-Team” before landing a series regular role in “The Fall Guy,” on which she played bail bondswoman Terri Michaels across from stars Lee Majors, Heather Thomas and Douglas Barr.

She followed that with NBC sitcom “Night Court,” starring as public defender Christine Sullivan in more than 150 episodes between 1985 and 1992.

Recent credits include “Santa Clarita Diet” and “The Kids Are Alright.”

On the big screen, Post was most recognizable as Mary’s (Cameron Diaz) mother in “There’s Something About Mary.”

Post is survived by her husband and two daughters.