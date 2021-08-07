AP Week in Pictures: Global

Palestinians carry the body of Imad Dwekat, 37, during his funeral in the village of Beita, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Dwekat was killed during clashes with Israeli security forces following a protest in the West Bank on Friday. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) AP

JULY 31 - AUG. 6, 2021

From wildfires in California and Greece, to drought conditions in Argentina, to the Italian artistic swimming team competing in Japan, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com