Health officials urge COVID-19 tests for Lollapalooza goers

CHICAGO — Alison Goodwin was eager to attend Lollapalooza, excited for the live music lineup and the strict pandemic protocols that she had assumed would keep the event safe for her and her wife, who traveled here from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Yet she became increasingly worried during the four-day festival, describing a sea of attendees “literally pressed against each other, maskless.”

She felt the screening process for vaccination cards and COVID-19 tests at the entrance was far too quick to be thorough. While signs requested masks be worn in restrooms, she said “this was hardly ever abided by and came with zero enforcement.”

Even though she’s fully vaccinated, Goodwin said she and her wife are scheduled to get tested for COVID-19 on Friday, a few days after their first potential exposure at the event.

“We would not have attended if we knew it were going to be like that,” Goodwin said.

In the aftermath of the event — which drew hundreds of thousands of participants to Grant Park — various health departments across the state are urging participants to get tested for the virus.

“If you were at LOLLAPALOOZA please go get tested for COVID on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday,” the Tazewell County Public Health Department in central Illinois said on its Facebook page on Wednesday. “This will help us shut down any local outbreaks before they get started.”

The announcement sparked some debate on the social media site about whether the event should have been held in the first place.

“Ridiculous that that even happened,” one woman posted on the social media site.

Others were more understanding of the desire to resume large public gatherings, particularly after the long period of shutdowns and social distancing before vaccine availability.

“There’s no shame in having fun, especially after how rough the past 17 months have been, but please get tested if you went,” another woman wrote. “Please care that lots of us, including children, have little to no protection from this virus besides masks and social distancing.”

The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District made a similar recommendation as Tazewell County on its Facebook page, listing local COVID-19 testing sites.

Neither of those health department warnings distinguished between vaccinated and unvaccinated participants, and they don’t address whether only symptomatic attendees should seek testing.

The Illinois Department of Public Health “encourages people who are unvaccinated and attended Lollapalooza to get tested three to five days after attending.”

Vaccinated individuals who attended the event and are symptomatic — or have been in close contact to someone who tested positive — should also get tested, said Melaney Arnold, spokeswoman for the state health department.

The Will County Health Department’s Facebook page on Thursday announced “ATTENTION: Did you attend LOLLAPALOOZA and want to be tested for COVID as a Precaution?” The posting went on to include a list of testing locations.

The DuPage County Health Department “encourages individuals (regardless of vaccination status) who have taken part in activities that put them at higher risk for COVID-19 including travel, attending large social or mass gatherings (including the recent Lollapalooza Chicago music festival), or being in crowded or poorly ventilated indoor settings to get tested,” the agency said in a news release Wednesday.

The Cook County Department of Public Health would not comment on whether attendees should get tested and deferred to the Chicago Department of Public Health, because the event was in their “jurisdiction.”

Chicago’s public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said during a Facebook Live segment that anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested, whether they attended Lollapalooza or not.

She added that the health department’s concern is “much less about the actual event than it is some of the indoor gatherings that may have happened around it.”

Some festival attendees also described crowded trains heading to the event; media reports and photos showed many maskless riders taking public transportation to and from the festival.

Leading up to Lollapalooza, many health experts feared the festival was a setup for a spike in cases, said Dr. Marc Sala, a pulmonologist and critical care specialist at Northwestern Medicine.

Young people — who have an overall lower vaccination rate — were coming from multiple states, standing shoulder to shoulder, often unmasked, he said.

He added that the highly infectious delta variant of the virus is of particular concern, since data indicates vaccination might not prevent significant viral shedding.

“Therefore, I can see the rationale of testing yourself if you went to Lollapalooza, especially if you live or work around people who are not vaccinated or are likely not as well-protected,” Sala said. “From my perspective, if you were at Lollapalooza, you should be masking and self-quarantining to keep other people safe, vaccinated or not. My take is that if you were at Lollapalooza, you have to assume you were exposed to (the virus) and should behave as such to protect those around you.”

The event required attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the previous three days; city officials have said more than 90% of attendees were vaccinated, though there were some reports of people being waved in without a thorough document check.

During the festival, a mask requirement was imposed, but only for indoor spaces. Masks were distributed at some locations. Participants were urged to stay home if they had symptoms of COVID-19.

Sala said these safety protocols were helpful, “but I doubt sufficient for preventing new cases of COVID-19, especially with how contagious the delta variant is.”

On the social media site Reddit, posters discussed getting tested for COVID-19 — and their results — after attending Lollapalooza.

“For what it’s worth, there were a lot of people with Lollapalooza shirts in line to get tested yesterday when I went,” said one person on Reddit, who described being vaccinated and testing negative. “A good sign that a lot of people are being responsible.”

Another person on the site, who described being fully vaccinated, experienced several virus symptoms and subsequently tested positive.

“I did not attend Lolla,” a third person wrote. “I’d love to one day but all of these posts are a clear sign to continue to avoid live music for a bit longer. My anxiety over COVID is already high but seeing these posts made me realize it’s not even worth the risk.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has faced much criticism for going forward with the event amid rising COVID-19 positivity rates and increasing concerns over the delta variant.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker had been scheduled to attend Lollapalooza but then backtracked, citing the spread of the variant.

The event was one of the first large gatherings of its kind in the Chicago area, but more are coming up, including the Pitchfork Music Festival and Riot Fest next month, each with their own health and safety protocols.

As for Lollapalooza, some positives included that the event was largely held outdoors and there was an attempt to restrict admission, said Dr. Robert Murphy, executive director of Northwestern University’s Institute for Global Health and a professor of infectious diseases at the Feinberg School of Medicine.

On the negative side, there were also tight crowds and the circulating delta variant, he said.

“We’ll see what happens,” he said. “As of right now, it’s an experiment in progress.”

(Tribune reporter Shanzeh Ahmad contributed.)