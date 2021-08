Coast Guard offloads $1.4 billion in drugs at Florida port

With the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James behind him, Lt. Gen. Andrew Croft, center, Military Deputy Commander, U.S. Southern Command, speaks with Canadian and American Coast Guardsmen, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The Coast Guard offloaded drugs worth more than $1.4 billion. The agency announced Thursday that the crew of the Cutter James offloaded about 59,700 pounds of cocaine and approximately 1,430 pounds of marijuana. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

The United States Coast Guard offloaded drugs worth more than $1.4 billion at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.

The agency announced that the crew of the Cutter James offloaded about 59,700 pounds (27,079 kilograms) of cocaine and approximately 1,430 pounds (548 kilograms) of marijuana.

Coast Guard officials said it was the largest offload in the vessel's history. Multiple Coast Guard units, along with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and Canadian partners, assisted with the effort, the agency said.