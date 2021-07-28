National
25 rooms? An elevator? This $3.9 million ‘Fairytale Chateau’ in Tennessee has it all
While upon first resting eyes upon it, this stunning home in Signal Mountain, Tennessee looks like something straight out of a storybook about an enchanted forest and the magical house built inside it. Only it’s not, and it can be yours for $3.9 million.
This “fairtale chateau” has something for everyone, including picturesque sunrooms that would be perfect for entertaining – or even hosting a wedding.
The property has “15,000+ square feet, 25 rooms (including 7 bathrooms and 4 bedrooms), 11 fireplaces, 6 garages, 2 levels plus an unfinished 3rd level, 2 out-buildings, 1 elevator,” the listing says.
“Expansive rooms, vast acreage, broad covered porches...certainly grand and substantial yet bright and unrestricted in adding your personal touch to this unique Mountain home. King-sized custom home situated on 14+ level acres with creek and classic white farm fencing along the perimeter.”
The delightful home was even featured on SpecialFinds.com, a website that highlights unique properties across the country.
While it seems secluded enough to hold some lavish, and private, parties, it’s only 20 from downtown Chattanooga.
