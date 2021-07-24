AP Week in Pictures: Global

National

The Associated Press

A boy leaves a mosque after attending the Eid al-Adha prayers in Dakar, Senegal, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Health officials warn that COVID-19 cases are dramatically surging in the West African nation. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
A boy leaves a mosque after attending the Eid al-Adha prayers in Dakar, Senegal, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Health officials warn that COVID-19 cases are dramatically surging in the West African nation. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

JULY 17 - 23, 2021

From the opening of the Olympics in Japan, to the reopening of nightclubs in London, to coronavirus restriction protests in Athens, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison.

