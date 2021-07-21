Sheriff: Deputy kills man during a 911 domestic dispute call

A Florida deputy fatally shot a man who charged at the deputy with a knife, officials said.

The shooting occurred Tuesday night at a Davenport home, according to a Polk County Sheriff's Office news release. The area is located southwest of Orlando.

The deputy responded to a domestic dispute after family members called 911 and reported that Gilberto Martinez-Nava, 37, began choking his ex-wife during an argument, officials said. When the deputy arrived, an elderly woman opened the door for him, and Martinez-Nava was standing in the room behind the woman.

When Martinez-Nava saw the deputy, the man began running at the deputy with the knife pointed up and toward the officer, officials said. The deputy told the man to drop the knife, but he continued to charge, authorities said. The deputy fired his gun four times, striking the man.

Polk County Fire Rescue personnel took Martinez-Nava to a hospital, where he died about an hour later, authorities said. They added that suicide notes were found in Martinez-Nava’s clothes.

No injuries were reported to the deputy, who will remain on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated. Officials didn't identify the races of Martinez-Nava or the deputy.