One of the ‘Boise Boys’ from the hit HGTV show has sold his Idaho home. Take a look

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

They’re a house-flipping duo consisting of the lead singer from a Christian band and a former contestant on “The Apprentice.” But friends Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson of HGTV’s hit show “Boise Boys” now are busy getting ready to launch their new series “Outgrown” for HGTV and Discovery+.

That doesn’t mean Caldwell is too busy to sell this famous River House in Boise.

The house was on the market less than a month before the little caption on the bottom of the listing on Realtor switched to “just sold.”

And it’s easy to see why it went so fast.

“The River House featured on HGTV’s Boise Boys is hitting the market for the first time!” the listing says. “With high-end design and custom finishes throughout, this home is truly special. This modern house tucked back from the road sits on over 1/4 acre and is minutes from downtown and a stone’s throw away from the Boise River and Greenbelt.”

The home, a four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom stylish place the two friends actually built themselves, sits on .27 acres.

“By the end of the project, I was thinking that instead of selling it, my family should move in — it would more than double our square footage,” said Caldwell, according to HGTV.

The men had paid $300,000 at auction for the lot with hopes of fixing up the home already on the property, but the house was already too far gone, which led to the duo building the riverside stunner, Realtor.com said.

“The home is priced at $425 per square foot — well above the $287 median price per square foot in Boise — and it’s nearly $1 million more than what the pair paid in 2018,” Realtor said. “But the high price didn’t slow down buyer interest. The HGTV-famous home was on the market for less than two weeks, before one of its many offers was accepted.”

