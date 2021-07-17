Dozens treated after chemical leak at Texas water park

A chemical leak at a Houston-area water park left dozens suffering from minor skin irritation and respiratory issues Saturday, authorities said.

Twenty-nine people were taken to local hospitals following the incident at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted. Thirty-nine others refused ambulance care.

The chemicals involved included hypochlorite solution and 35% sulfuric acid, officials said. Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident, which they said was contained to one attraction at the park.