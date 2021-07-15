New use-of-force database can detail incidents over past 5 years for Norfolk police

NORFOLK, Va. — Roughly a year after demonstrators demanded that city officials release police use-of-force reports, the department has launched a policing data hub and announced a multi-year partnership with a law enforcement research center.

The database breaks down records including calls for service, use-of-force incidents, arrests and citizen complaints over the past five years.

The department teamed with the city’s data management and performance improvement program last year to create the interactive digital platform.

Last July, city council members vowed to allocate $200,000 to conduct the analysis of policing and crime data. City Manager Chip Filer and Deputy City Manager Mike Goldsmith wrote a statement to council members saying posting data once a year simply wasn’t enough and the city should “do a better job.”

Filer initially had reservations about releasing use-of-force reports because redacting names and addresses seemed impossible. But he did support the city posting online information about which groups of people were more susceptible to police using force.

Before the hub launched this week, the department’s internal affairs unit released annual reports with aggregated data for use-of-force incidents. Reports only broke down numbers for types of force used — the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights suggested state and local law enforcement agencies include how much force is used according to race, gender and disability status.

“The hub builds on NPD’s ongoing efforts to improve transparency, community relations and policing in Norfolk,” the department said in a news release.

For years the department withheld use-of-force reports, citing sections of Virginia law allowing police to decline the release of records because of “wrongdoing” exemptions and personal information protections.

The call for increased transparency gained steam after The Virginian-Pilot requested use-of-force reports over the past decade in June 2020. Roughly 150 protesters camped out in front of Norfolk City Hall and the courthouse for six days, saying they wouldn’t leave until officials released the records.

Now, reports going back five years are available to the public and will be updated daily.

Dispatchers received over 1.2 million calls for service since July 2016. Almost 2,070 of those calls resulted in police using force — 62% involved force without a weapon — and four deaths.

Officers are permitted to use force if a person resists arrest, attempts to fight an officer or flees. Depending on the situation’s severity, police can use physical force, pepper spray, flashlights, batons, or K-9s to apprehend someone. Deadly force is allowed if police believe the subject will harm an officer or another person.

Reports say, in many cities, police are often called to lower-income, predominately Black neighborhoods. The database details use-of-force reports and calls for service for each zip code — two postal codes in Norfolk reported over 300 incidents apiece.

Arrests are also more likely to happen in largely Black neighborhoods. Data shows Black people account for nearly 73% of arrests in Norfolk, despite making up about 41% of the city’s population. Roughly 26% of arrests were among white people — almost 47% of the city’s population.

The department’s partnership with the Connecticut-based Center for Policing Equity will last three to five years, according the center’s website. Researchers will analyze data from Norfolk police, identify possible biases and provide improvement recommendations based on their findings. Officials said the program intends to alleviate policing disparities and help build a better relationship between law enforcement and Norfolk’s communities.

Throughout the partnership, officials said the center’s results will be made available to the public and the city’s residents will have the opportunity to share their personal experiences with Norfolk police.

“If police are to be of service to communities, they need to build trust with communities that are likely to distrust them,” Police Chief Larry D. Boone said in a statement. “(T)his partnership will not only highlight the professionalism of Norfolk’s officers but the opportunity to enhance our strategies in response to our citizens’ calls for police reform.”

