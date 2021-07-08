Police may have bodycam footage of Breonna Taylor killing: lawsuit

A new lawsuit filed on behalf of Breonna Taylor’s family alleges police may be withholding information about bodycam footage taken the morning the 26-year-old ER worker was shot and killed by cops in her Louisville, Kentucky, home.

WDRB in Kentucky reports that an attorney for Taylor’s family, who navigated a $12 million wrongful death settlement with the city, claims that Louisville Metro Police might have provided “misinformation” when they said there is no footage of the March 13, 2020, raid that left Taylor shot dead and did not produce the narcotics for which they were searching.

According to that suit, cops are also withholding public records that could prove there’s video of the killing, which the LMPD has denied. The police department claims the only officer involved in the raid who was wearing a bodycam had turned it off.

The lawsuit claims multiple law enforcement several officials at the scene — before and after the shooting — had been given body cameras. There is some footage from after the killing.

WDRB reports Taylor’s family’s lawsuit also alleges that flashing sirens at the scene of the shooting would likely have switched on body cameras that hadn’t been voluntarily activated. The case, filed Thursday, seeks information on an “audit trail” would help determine whether or not footage from before or during the raid was taken.

The police department does not comment on pending litigation.