Woman tries to shoo gator off Louisiana highway, video shows. It wasn’t having it

A screen grab of a video shared by Storyful shows a woman trying to shoo an alligator off a highway in Louisiana. Screen grab/Storyful via YouTube

A stubborn gator refused to move off a Louisiana highway despite a woman’s attempts to nudge it away.

A video posted to TikTok by Kelsey Marcantel and shared by Storyful on Monday shows the alligator blocking traffic on a highway in Lake Charles in June as a woman tried to move it.

“Typical day in Louisiana,” Marcantel captioned the video.

The woman can be seen lifting her foot over the gator in an attempt to guide it off the road, Storyful reports.

But the defiant gator snapped at her multiple times during its refusal to move.

Eventually a man approaches the gator with a stick and tries to shoo it away before the woman seemingly drags it off the road from behind as the video cuts out.

Marcantel later posted another video on TikTok explaining that the people in the video weren’t trying to hurt the gator but were just trying to get it off the road.

The original video had been viewed more than 2 million times as of Monday afternoon.

“Good way to lose a foot,” one user commented on the video.

“A dangerous game,” another wrote.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says the public should not try to move alligators if they see them in a roadway, yard or other “unexpected place.”

“It is dangerous and illegal for the general public to handle or possess alligators,” it says.