Man faces charges after jumping from moving plane in LA

A passenger who tried to break into an airplane's cockpit last week and jumped from the moving plane in Los Angeles now faces federal charges, authorities said Monday.

Luis Antonio Victoria Dominguez, 33, of La Paz, Mexico, broke his leg Friday when he opened the plane's emergency exit and jumped to the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport, officials said. He underwent surgery and is expected to appear in federal court this week on the charge of interference with flight crew members and attendants.

Victoria Dominguez was aboard United Airlines flight 5365, operated by SkyWest Airlines, and scheduled to fly from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City, authorities said. The plane was pulling away from the gate around 7 p.m. when he allegedly “sprinted” to the cockpit, passing a seated flight attendant.

He began pounding on the cockpit's door and trying to open the locked doorknob, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles. He then opened the emergency exit, causing the emergency slide to partially deploy.

Although another passenger tried to restrain him, Victoria Dominguez got away and jumped from the aircraft, according to the criminal complaint filed in federal court. He missed the emergency slide and landed on the tarmac, breaking his right leg.

The criminal complaint against him was made public Monday.

Victoria Dominguez faces up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted.