Watch video of the Miami Beach condo collapse from nearby security camera

Surveillance video caught the tragic moment the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside, Florida, collapsed in what’s feared to be the worst building failure in the state’s history.

A security camera on a nearby building captured video of a portion of the condo building falling into a heap of rubble and dust billowing into the air early Thursday, June 24. In the video, an inner section crumbles before an outer part collapses.

On Friday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the number of people unaccounted for increased to 159 from 99.

The official death toll rose to four as search and rescuers found three more bodies. The search and rescue efforts are ongoing.