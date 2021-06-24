‘My heart is aching.’ Horrified nation awakes to Florida condo collapse

Part of Champlain Towers South Condo collapsed early Thursday morning in Surfside, Florida. Miami-Dade search and rescue pulled several people from the rubble and rescue efforts continued well into the morning. sgross@miamiherald.com

A condo building collapsed in Florida early Thursday, and the news shocked people across the nation.

Celebrities and politicians were among those taking to social media to grieve the loss of at least one person and hope that others who may be trapped in the rubble make it to safety.

“My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims and with the heroic emergency responders, who even now just pulled a boy from the rubble,” actor George Takei wrote on Twitter. “America is united in our grief and shock.”

Unbelievable… keep the citizens of Miami in your prayers people https://t.co/qA4CQk8KTk — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) June 24, 2021

Living in a high-rise myself, this shakes me to my core! How does this happen? Praying for all involved https://t.co/vUgZLUyxu4 — Danielle Ellis (@Danielle__Ellis) June 24, 2021

“Dad called me this am after he saw a building collapsed in Miami Beach & wanted to make sure I was okay,” another Twitter user wrote. “My heart broke when he then said - it reminded him of the towers & rubble (my dad was a first responder on 9/11). praying for all.”

Florida politicians shared their horror at the collapse on Twitter.

This is truly devastating.



My prayers are with all of the families & our brave @MiamiBeachPD & @MiamiDadeFire who are fighting around the clock to save lives. https://t.co/OP4wGBya0Y — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) June 24, 2021

My prayers are with all those impacted by this horrific tragedy and with their families. We are so grateful to @MiamiDadeFire, @MiamiBeachFire and all the first responders on the scene – may they stay safe while working to save lives.



Follow @MiamiDadeFire for updates. https://t.co/JtOKGeXeaO — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) June 24, 2021

“My heart and hopes are in Surfside as 100s of rescuers from across my community work furiously to search and save residents,” U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said. “We pray the casualties & loss of life are limited and rescuers remain safe as they aid and reunite families impacted by this horrible tragedy.”

“Horrible images emerging the partial collapse of a condo building in #Surfside #Florida last night,” Sen. Marco Rubio said. “@MiamiDadeFire has one of the best urban search and rescue teams in the world & they have been on the scene for hours searching for victims & survivors.”

Here’s how other social media users reacted.

You have to figure there are hundreds of lives lost in the Surfside building collapse. Praying for as many lives to be saved, as possible. Prayers up. #Surfside — Alana Zahorak (@AlanaZahorak) June 24, 2021

The scenes from the Miami condo collapse are horrific. Boy about my son’s age being pulled from the rubble almost broke me. Praying for all those families. #MiamiBeach #Florida — Kathy Karalekas (@kathyk671) June 24, 2021

My heart is aching for all who were in the building during the collapse of the condo complex in Miami. — Madison S. (@MudPuddleMaddie) June 24, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated.