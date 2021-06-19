Biden to host Israel’s outgoing President at end of June

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will host his Israeli counterpart, Reuven Rivlin, in Washington on June 28 to “consult about the many challenges and opportunities” facing the Middle East, the White House said in a statement.

The head of state will be visiting the White House at a time of transition after a deal among Israeli opposition leaders ended Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year run as prime minister on June 13. Rivlin is scheduled to hand over his largely ceremonial duties to President-elect Isaac Herzog in July.

“As President Rivlin approaches the end of his term, this visit will honor the dedication he has shown to strengthening the friendship between the two countries over the course of many years,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.