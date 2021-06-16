Simone Biles’ brother acquitted of triple murder — then chaos erupts in Ohio courtroom

A woman charged at Tevin Biles-Thomas after he was acquitted Tuesday of triple murder. YouTube screenshot

Tevin Biles-Thomas, the brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, was acquitted Tuesday of triple murder following a 2018 shooting in Cleveland.

Seconds after Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg cleared Biles-Thomas of his charges, the courtroom erupted in chaos as a woman charged at the man on trial.

The woman, identified by WKYC as the mother of one of the victims, was grabbed by several deputies as she got close to Biles-Thomas.

“He killed my baby. You know he killed my baby,” she said while being handcuffed, shown in the video by WEWS.

Biles-Thomas had been charged with murder, felonious assault and voluntary manslaughter after the 2018 New Year’s Eve shooting at an Airbnb, which resulted in the deaths of DelVaunte Johnson, Toshaun Banks and Biles-Thomas’ cousin, Devaughn Gibson, according to Cleveland.com.

A group of men who were not invited to the New Year’s Eve party began firing shots toward the group when they were asked to leave, WKYC reported in 2019. Biles-Thomas was charged in August 2019, court records show.

At the time of his arrest, Biles-Thomas was on active duty in the Army, assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, NBC News reported.

After her brother’s arrest, Simone Biles said she was having a hard time processing the news.

“My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families,” she said on Twitter. “There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone’s pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy.”

Lawyers for Biles-Thomas argued there was no forensic evidence nor witness testimonies that tied him to the homicides, the Associated Press reported.

His first trial ended in a mistrial last month, and Synenberg gave her ruling Tuesday when she said there was not enough evidence to convict the defendant.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this matter has been drawn to a conclusion. I thank everyone for their effort and my heart goes out to the families of the victims,” she said, shown in the WEWS video.

Joseph Patituce, one of Biles-Thomas’ attorneys, said he does not fault the victim’s family for lashing out after the verdict was read, according to WEWS.

“It was shocking. It was a surprise. But they lost children,” Patituce said. “It wasn’t Tevin, but they lost children. And it’s a horrible tragedy all around.”

A Cuyahoga County spokesperson told The Washington Post the woman was not charged.