19-year-old tourist from California dies in stabbing on Hawaii beach, police say

Honolulu police said they arrested a man after he was involved in a fight and stabbed Elian De La Cerda, 19, of California, who died of his injuries. AP

A 19-year-old man from California was stabbed to death after an altercation on Waikiki beach, according to Hawaii police.

Elian De La Cerda who was visiting from California with a friend, was confronted by a group of people early Tuesday on Kuhio beach, police said, according to Honolulu Star Advertiser.

Honolulu police said a fight occurred and De La Cerda was stabbed “with a dangerous instrument” and died at the scene, according to a news release.

It was De La Cerda’s first time visiting Hawaii and he was planning to stay for a week before going back to California, according to a relative, Honolulu Star Advertiser reported.

Oscar Cardona, 21, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder, Hawaii News Now reported. Police said Cardona was arrested near where the stabbing happened and his bail was set at $1 million.

Honolulu police thanked “the public for their assistance in identifying the suspect,” according to the release.

A video shared with KITV4 shows a group of people gathering and two men exchanging words before a punch is thrown. Other people then join the altercation.

De La Cerda’s friend, 23, had a minor cut and a contusion on his head and was treated at a hospital then later released, Honolulu Star Advertiser reported.

The fight started as a confrontation on the sidewalk between the beach and Kalakaua Avenue, according to Hawaii News Now.