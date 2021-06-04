Hundreds of suffering dogs crammed into cages at ‘secret’ puppy mill, Louisiana cops say

A Louisiana woman is charged with 174 counts of cruelty to animals after more than 200 dogs were found living in horrific conditions at her in-home puppy mill in February. This is one of the dogs that was rescued. Image courtesy of the Bissell Pet Foundation

A Louisiana woman is suspected of running a “secret” puppy mill for years before a raid at her home revealed hundreds of dogs crammed into cages and living in “horrific” conditions, officials say.

Now she’s behind bars and facing 174 counts of cruelty to animals, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Anita Belaire, 60, was arrested Thursday, months after St. Landry Animal Control began investigating reports of unsafe living conditions at her Opelousas home back in February, The Advocate reported. Agency officials working under the guise of prospective puppy owners saw dogs crammed into 2-foot-by-2-foot crates with matted fur and suffering from eye and skin ailments, the outlet said.

“No bedding. No food. No water,” Terri Courvelle, director of the St. Landry Animal Rescue, told WVLA. “They were dirty. The stench was so bad.”

More than 270 dogs were found in the home, and 11 more were found at a separate location, KLFY reported in March. Officials believe Belaire was breeding the animals and selling them online, mostly to out-of-state buyers.

Police said many of the rescued pups had severe periodontal disease; One case was so bad that a dog’s lower jaw had become detached due to the growing infection. Another dog was suffering from “neurological issues” and had “limited use of [its] back legs,” police said, while others had matting so thick, it was difficult to walk.

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard has been outspoken about the deplorable conditions.

“One of the animals weighed 4.5 pounds upon arriving at the [St. Landry Parish] shelter,” Bellard told WVLA. “Once it was groomed, it weighed 2 pounds, so it was holding double its weight just in the hair.”

Most of the dogs have since been taken in by partner rescue organizations, where they’re being fostered and getting the proper care, Courvelle told The Advocate. Others were claimed by owners who had already bought the dogs from Belaire.