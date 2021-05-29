Gavin MacLeod, captain in ‘The Love Boat,’ dies at 90

Gavin MacLeod, who cracked wise on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and guided “The Love Boat” with a steady hand, is dead at 90.

The actor died early Saturday morning according to TMZ.

For the last number of months, MacLeod has been battling varying illnesses that have left him in poor health, forcing him to make multiple visits to the hospital according to MacLeod’s nephew, Mark See.

MacLeod’s ex-wife, Joan Devore, also confirmed the death to TMZ but added that it was not caused by COVID-19. The official cause of death has not been revealed.

MacLeod shot to fame with his portrayal of Murray Slaughter on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” where he played the head writer for a TV station that Moore worked at. As a main character on the program, he appeared in all 168 episodes.

Co-star Ed Asner paid tribute to his colleague and noted that he and Betty White are the only cast members remaining.

“My heart is broken,” Asner tweeted, with a picture of himself and MacLeod. “Gavin was my brother, my partner in crime (and food) and my comic conspirator. I will see you in a bit Gavin. Tell the gang I will see them in a bit. Betty! It’s just you and me now.”

After “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” ended its run. MacLeod played the beloved Captain Merill Stubing on the hit show “The Love Boat” for 10 years, appearing in 250 episodes. He also starred in the made-for-TV movies based on the show.