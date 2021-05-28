Minister shot and killed days after he was ordained in North Carolina, friends say

Screengrab from WGHP video

A North Carolina minister who preached against violence was shot and killed days after he was ordained, friends say.

Robert Booth, 25, had also recently proposed to his girlfriend before his life was cut short this week, video he posted to Facebook shows.

“We started talking about wedding planning on Sunday, and here we go,” friend Brandon Smith told WFMY. “His family is having to plan a funeral.”

On Tuesday night, he said Booth approached people in his neighborhood and started preaching.

“He just went out to help, to try to find out what was going on,” Booth’s friend said, according to WGHP.

But soon after, shots rang out, the TV station reported.

High Point police said officers responded to gunfire on Ardale Drive and found Booth had been shot. First responders tried “life-saving measures” before Booth was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

He leaves behind a 2-year-old son, news outlets reported.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide and are looking for two suspects and a car seen leaving the scene, according to a news release. The vehicle was described as “possibly a burgundy Hyundai Santa Fe or Nissan Rogue.”

Booth is remembered as a pastor who was trying to stop people from shooting each other, his brother Dwayne Waden Jr. told WFMY. He reportedly started Hood Holiness Church and was ordained last week, on the same day he got engaged.

“To the guys [who did this], you didn’t even give him a chance to live,” Smith told WGHP. “You didn’t give him a chance to be that husband, to be that great father. You took his life before it could even begin.”

High Point police, which shared few details about the case in its news release, said Booth was 21.