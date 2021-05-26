Driver accused of threatening officer plows into Maryland police station, video shows

A driver plowed his car into a police station — and tried to attack officers outside the building, Maryland officials said.

Timothy Joel Jackson Kahl, 24, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after police said he threatened to kill a officer and tried to run over several of them. The incident reportedly left major damage to the lobby of the Havre de Grace Police Department, roughly 35 miles northeast of Baltimore.

A Facebook user believed to be Kahl didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Wednesday. No attorney information was listed for him.

On Sunday, Havre de Grace police said Kahl called their department and told them “he was going to come there and kill a police officer.” When officers drove out to his home, they reportedly found him driving erratically.

“He struck several parked vehicles and tried to run over the officers before fleeing the area,” officials said in a Facebook post. “Kahl then drove to the Havre de Grace Police Department where he struck another parked car.”

That’s when Kahl is accused of purposefully driving into the police station. Video captured the moments his car crashed through the front doors and slammed into a wall.

“We are grateful that no one was injured in this incident,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

Police said Kahl then got out of his car and attempted to attack cops. Officers used a stun gun on him before he was arrested and transported to Harford Memorial Hospital, the Facebook post said.

As of Monday, Kahl was also charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and malicious destruction of property.