Oceanside estate of Shutterstock founder lists for $52 million in NY. Take a look

The Shutterstock founder bought the property in 2014, Mansion Global reported. Screen grab from Realtor.com

Jonathan Oringer, the 47-year-old billionaire who founded the stock media provider Shutterstock, has listed his posh New York Hamptons home for $52 million.

It’s “one of East End’s priciest listings,” according to the New York Post.

This comes several months after the tech CEO and his wife, Talia Oringer, nabbed a home in Miami Beach for $42 million, Mansion Global reported.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“This stunning home, which spans an impressive 10,300 sf, sits on nearly 2.20 acres of some of the most sought-after oceanfront property in Hamptons,” according to the listing on Realtor.com. “The ocean can be seen and heard from anywhere on the property, creating an atmosphere of relaxed paradise.”

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

There are eight-plus bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a primary suite secluded on its own floor — and with its own terrace. There are also six guest suites and a two-bedroom apartment for staff.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Built by Ben Krupinski Builder, the interior features walnut and limestone floors throughout, high ceilings and stunning floor to ceiling glass windows and doors, creating a flood of natural light,” the listing said.

View Screen grab from Realtor.com

There is also a gym, office, studio, game room, spa and pool.

Shutterstock CEO Jon Oringer, center, presents a gift to Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, left, while New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio looks on during a reception called “Innovation is Great” in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2014. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool) Seth Wenig AP

Oringer is a former prodigy who started studying computer programming and coding at the age of 5, StartUpTalky.com reports. During his college years, he discovered “one of the Web’s first pop-up blockers” according to the site. Currently, he has a net worth of $1.5 billion.