Suspect in court after fire destroys re-created cabin

Clarksville Fire Department firefighters work the scene of a fire that destroyed the George Rogers Clark home site in Clarksville, Ind., Thursday, May 20, 2021. The cabin was built 20 years ago as a recreation of the home where Revolutionary War figure Clark spent his retirement years in southern Indiana. Firefighters called Thursday evening to the Falls of the Ohio State Park found the building fully engulfed in flames, said Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs. (Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via AP) AP

A man appeared in court Monday to face a charge he set a fire that destroyed a cabin built as a re-creation of the home where Revolutionary War figure George Rogers Clark spent his retirement years in southern Indiana.

Appearing via Zoom, Jason Fosse, 36, of Clarksville shook his head as Clark Circuit Judge Vicki Carmichael read an arson charge against him and entered a not guilty plea on his behalf, the News and Tribune reported. Bond was set at $25,000 court cash, which means he must post 10% to be released. A public defender will be appointed to represent him.

Fosse is charged in connection with the Thursday destruction of a cabin at the George Rogers Clark home site.

The cabin, which overlooked the Ohio River just north of Louisville, Kentucky, was built in 2001 with the same dimensions as the home where Clark lived from 1803 to 1809, according to Falls of the Ohio State Park website. The original home was destroyed in 1854.

Court documents state a witness filmed a man police have identified as Fosse intentionally setting fires every 50 to 100 feet near the cabin. The witness called 911 to report the fires.

Court records show the damage to the cabin itself is calculated to be in excess of $100,000.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said the fire was a “loss to the community."

“That cabin has been a popular tourist attraction in Clarksville for many, many years,” Mull said.