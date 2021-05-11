McDonald’s worker shoots customer after dispute over change, Arkansas cops say

An employee at an Arkansas McDonald’s shot a customer in the finger after the man became upset over change, police say. Screengrab: Google Maps

An argument over payment at an Arkansas McDonald’s early Tuesday left one man recovering from a gunshot wound, police say.

The customer placed an order in the drive-thru, according to police, and walked into the Little Rock restaurant around 3:30 a.m. after he said he didn’t get change back after paying, KARK reported.

A worker and the customer got into an argument before another worker escorted the customer outside, according to THV.

The customer told police he and the worker started fighting before the worker pulled out a gun and shot him in his right index finger, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

When police arrived, they found a bullet hole in the front window of the restaurant as well as a shell casing, THV reported.

The customer was taken to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries, according to KARK.

The restaurant’s manager told police the worker had been sent home “because he shot someone,” the Democrat Gazette reported.

No arrests have been made, according to KARK.

The incident is under investigation.

