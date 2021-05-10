Parents arrested after 3-year-old tests positive for meth, fentanyl, Indiana cops say

A mom and dad in Indiana were arrested after their 3-year-old daughter tested positive for meth and fentanyl, police say.

A man and woman in Indiana were arrested Friday after their young daughter tested positive for meth and fentanyl, police say.

The 3-year-old girl had tested positive for the substances during an investigation by the Miami County Division of the Indiana Department of Child Service, Indiana State Police said in a news release.

Police launched their own investigation into Byron Parsons, 54, and his wife, Breanna Parsons, 29, after MCDCS requested help from police in removing their daughter from their home in Peru, located roughly 60 miles southwest of Fort Wayne.

Police found the girl and her mother during a traffic stop.

During a search of the Parsons’ home, officials discovered methamphetamine, heroin, a syringe and other drug paraphernalia, police said.

Byron Parsons was found at work, where police said he was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested.

The couple were taken to Miami County Jail and are expected to face charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of a syringe, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

