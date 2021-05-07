These are the highest-paying jobs in the San Francisco area, report says

SmartAsset studied income and found doctors have the top-paying jobs nationwide. Airline pilots, copilots and flight engineers make the most in San Francisco. Getty Images/iStockphoto

While doctors make the most money nationwide, a report found that this trend isn’t true for the San Francisco area.

Airline pilots, copilots and flight engineers are the top earners in the region, making an average of $252,430, SmartAsset found in a report published last month.

SmartAsset compiled its findings by studying IRS data and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data from 2020 to find the highest-earning jobs in “the 15 largest metro areas” and nationwide.

Anesthesiologists make the most money nationally, taking home $271,440 a year on average, followed by surgeons; obstetricians and gynecologists; orthodontists; and oral and maxillofacial surgeons.

Airline pilots, copilots and flight engineers comprise the occupation that employs the least amount of workers, with fewerthan 83,600 people in 2020, experts said.

Pilot and flight engineer industry jobs rank 12th nationally among the top-earning positions but are the highest-paying jobs in San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward; Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Michigan; and Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Florida.

Airline pilots, copilots and flight engineers make at least 29% more in those areas than the national average, which is $186,870.