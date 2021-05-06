This $40 million California estate has it all — including a 30-car garage. Look inside

This Crystal Cove estate might be the priciest in Newport Beach, California. Screen grab from Realtor.com

It’s an entertainer’s dream come to life: a ginormous mansion nestled in Newport Beach, California, that has everything a person can imagine has hit the market for $39.95 million.

Seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and five half baths are spread out over 15,376 square feet of pure luxury.

“This rare 35(-foot) height custom home welcomes with a unique Northern Italian facade and landscaping abound,” the listing on Realtor.com says. “Upon entering, you are adorned with gorgeous European flooring and designer finishes throughout. The residence easily flows with an abundance of natural light shining through the perfectly framed large doors, windows and glass enclosed central courtyard. The Chef’s kitchen is anchored by a marble center island and replete with custom stainless appliances as well as a secondary kitchen and butler’s pantry.”

Three bedroom suites are upstairs, including a “grand primary suite that opens to a huge outdoor observation terrace with breathtaking views of the coastline.”

Another main draw of the estate is dual subterranean garages that have a museum feel and can hold up to 30 cars. Yes, there’s also a turntable to show off the owner’s best of their automobile collection.

“This one-of-a-kind four-story home was lovingly built, designed with every detail in mind and is ready to impress,” the listing said.