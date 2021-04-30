AP Week in Pictures: Global

Nurse Luigi Lauri prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for 85-year old Giorgio Tagliacarne at his home in Rome, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The doctor and nurse manage just 12 shots a day - six in the morning, six in the afternoon - making house calls to Rome's homebound elderly to administer coronavirus vaccines and along with them, the hope that Italy's most fragile might soon emerge from the pandemic. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) AP

APRIL 24 - 30, 2021

From priests holding palm fonds during a Palm Sunday procession in Jerusalem, to COVID-19 patients receiving oxygen inside a car provided by a Sikh house of worship in India, and a jockey riding his horse back to the barns ahead of the Kentucky Derby, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

74 words