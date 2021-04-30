Son of Sinaloa cartel kingpin pleads guilty in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A son of Sinaloa cartel kingpin Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court Friday to being a leader in the global drug-trafficking empire.

The plea from Ismael Zambada Imperial, known by the nickname “Mayito Gordo,” adds to the growing list of high-ranking figures to be convicted in the United States’ decadeslong attempt to dismantle the cartel — still thought to be Mexico’s most powerful even as its infamous co-leader, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzman, serves a life sentence in Colorado.

In his plea agreement, Zambada Imperial, 35, admitted to being a major coordinator in the vast drug-trafficking operation headed by his father and Guzman, including importing and distributing ton quantities of cocaine, heroin and marijuana from Mexico into the U.S. He also admitted to ordering acts of violence in furtherance of cartel business.

He has agreed to forfeit $5 million.

He faces at least 10 years in prison but could be sentenced up to life. The conviction also comes with a potential fine of up to $10 million. However, Zambada Imperial isn’t expected to be sentenced until at least 2022. A status hearing on his case has been set for next April. No reason was given for the delay in court.

Zambada Imperial spent five years behind bars in Mexico on gun charges before he was quietly extradited to San Diego in December 2019.

The 2014 San Diego indictment against him outlines the far reach of the Sinaloa organization. Just about every mode of transportation imaginable is used to move a variety of drugs, which are then stashed in safe houses along the California border to be later distributed throughout the country, according to the indictment. Cartel profits are funneled through sophisticated laundering and bulk-cash smuggling networks, then used in part to bribe public officials, the indictment alleges.

The U.S. government is seeking forfeiture of property that includes a Cessna plane, a Mercedes McLaren and two Lamborghinis, according to the indictment.

Zambada Imperial’s father is the lead defendant in the San Diego indictment and remains a fugitive, believed to be hiding out in the Sinaloa mountains. Another Zambada son is also charged — Ismael “Mayito Flaco” Zambada Sicairos — along with Guzman’s son, Ivan “Chapito” Archivaldo Guzman-Salazar. They are also at large.

Over the years, the sons have cultivated flamboyant public profiles as “Junior Narcos,” with social media accounts flaunting immense wealth and playboy lifestyles.

The youth — once friends — are now split by different loyalties. Guzman’s sons, known as “Los Chapitos,” are apparently vying for control of the cartel, hoping to wrest it away from “El Mayo.”

Two of El Mayo’s other sons have also been convicted in the U.S. Vicente Zambada Niebla, prosecuted in Chicago, testified against “El Chapo” during his Brooklyn trial, and younger brother Serafin Zambada Ortiz, charged in San Diego, has already completed his prison sentence.