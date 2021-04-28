3-month-old, mom killed in mass shooting at Virginia apartment courtyard, police say

Two people were killed and others were injured during a shooting at an apartment complex in Richmond, Virginia, police say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 30-year-old mother and her 3-month-old were killed and others were injured in a mass shooting Tuesday evening in Virginia, police say.

The Richmond Police Department received a call around 6:30 p.m. about a “mass shooting or mass number of people who were shot” at the Belt Atlantic apartment complex, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said during a news conference Wednesday morning.

Officers responded and found five people had been shot, Smith said.

“These are all females who were there outside with everyone else enjoying the weather in a large courtyard,” Smith said.

The other three who were shot — a 29-year-old, 15-year-old and 11-year-old — are in stable condition, Smith said.

No information about the victims, including whether they live in the apartment complex, has been released.

But police believe the victims were innocent bystanders and not the “target of these shootings.”

Smith said there was a “group of perpetrators who began the shooting” and struck the five victims and another group on the other side of the courtyard that returned fire. Police do not believe the second group struck anyone.

Detectives are following up on multiple leads, Smith said, and they have collected other evidence including “three types of guns” police believe were used.

The police department is asking the public to report any information to Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney called the shooting a “tragedy” during the news conference.

“A mother, and now a child, is gone because of indiscriminate gunfire without any regard for human life in a neighborhood,” he said. “This is where people live, and they were doing exactly what chief said: enjoying the weather, doing what kids do, doing what our neighbors do each and every day.”

Stoney said he’s been “before these cameras” too many times for similar incidents.

“It does make me emotional,” he said. “Because someone’s missing a child today, a family member today, a relative today, and I really do believe it could have been avoided. Now there’s Richmonders left to pick up the pieces.”

As of April 19, a total of 16 homicides had been reported in the city of Richmond in 2021, local TV station WTVR reported earlier this month.

But Stoney said gun violence has been an issue for decades in Richmond.

“I just truly believe that we have to value life more,” he said.