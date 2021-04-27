Andrew Brown shot in the back of the head by sheriff’s deputy, private autopsy shows

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The gunshot that killed Andrew Brown hit him in the back of his head, penetrating his brain, according to a private autopsy conducted by his family.

Brown, who was fatally wounded April 21 by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies, also had four wounds to his right arm, two of which were graze wounds, his attorneys reported at a news conference Tuesday.

But Brown’s family’s attorneys say the autopsy results show that the 42-year-old Brown died unjustly: “He was executed,” attorney Ben Crump said.

The new details of the shooting came hours before Gov. Roy Cooper called for a special prosecutor — which can be appointed by the state attorney general’s office at the request of local district attorneys — to handle “all matters regarding” the fatal shooting. And the FBI also announced that it had launched a federal civil rights investigation into Brown’s shooting.

Sheriff Tommy Wooten said in a statement that a private autopsy “is just one piece of the puzzle.” He said an independent investigation by North Carolina’s State Bureau of Investigation is “crucial” and will help ensure justice is served.

“I want answers about what happened as much as the public does,” he said. “The private autopsy released by the family is important and I continue to pray for them during this difficult time.”

Sheriff’s deputies opened fire on Brown while trying to serve a search warrant at his home. He was trying to leave in his vehicle when deputies shot him, according to his family’s attorneys and a witness.

One of Brown’s sons, Khalil Ferebree, said the autopsy proves what he saw on body camera footage: that his dad was “executed” when trying to get away.

“It’s obvious,” he said. “And they’re going to shoot him in the back of the head? Man, that (expletive) not right. That’s not right at all.”

The Brown family was shown a 20-second clip Monday of body camera footage from one deputy involved in the shooting, their attorneys said. The legal team has repeatedly pressed to see all available footage.

A half-dozen men dressed in black clothing and black berets, identifying themselves as being from the Black Panther Party, interrupted the news conference, in front of the Pasquotank County Public Safety Building.

Tensions rose dramatically as they shouted that more people were coming. Their aggressive behavior stood in stark contrast to the peaceful demonstrations that have been held by protesters since Brown’s death last week.

Standing about 20 feet away from the speakers, the men called out at times and appeared to be advocating violence. They called the shooting a “roadside lynching.” One shouted at the attorneys that they were ambulance chasers and cowards.

“We don’t like you,” one of the men yelled.

Attorney Bakari Sellers responded into the cluster of microphones that he does not care who liked him or not.

“What I care about is justice,” he said.

Sellers responded afterward to the group interrupting the news conference.

“I want them to go home if they’re not going to be part of the solution,” Sellers said. “I’m tired of the yelling and screaming and coming back again for another death.”

He emphasized that the protests would subside if all the video footage was released and officials were completely transparent.

Both Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County had declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the body camera footage being released publicly. Officials in both jurisdictions announced a curfew starting Tuesday night and continuing indefinitely. The curfews will run from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The autopsy was done by Dr. Brent Hall, a forensic pathologist with Autopsy PC out of Boone, North Carolina.

Brown’s funeral is set for noon on Monday.

Media organizations are also pushing for the bodycam footage. A number of them joined together and are seeking a court order to get the footage released; they have a court hearing Wednesday morning about the issue.