Central Michigan QB seriously injured in off campus shooting

An off-campus shooting left two Central Michigan University students, including quarterback John Keller, hospitalized Sunday for gunshot wounds.

Officers with the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday to an apartment complex near the Mount Pleasant campus for reports of a shooting. A fight had broken out in an apartment during which someone retrieved a gun from a vehicle, returned and started shooting, police said.

Two students were struck, suffering single gunshot wounds, authorities said.

One student, age 20, was airlifted to a hospital and improving but listed in serious condition. Another, age 23, was listed in stable condition, the sheriff's office said Sunday.

University officials identified the students Sunday as Keller, a junior, and senior Tyler Bunting.

“We are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers,” Bob Davies, university president, said in a Sunday email to students. “Please join me in hoping for a speedy recovery for both individuals.”

Keller sat out the 2020 season because of NCAA transfer requirements, according to the spring football roster. He was a redshirt freshman in 2018 when he was at the University of Cincinnati. He then attended Pearl River Community College before committing to CMU last year.

Authorities said they have received video and other information on the shooting.

No one was in custody on Sunday.

“The ICSO detectives are pouring over multiple tips, leads and social media posts,” read a statement from the office.