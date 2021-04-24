Whitmer link emerges in new case of alleged extremism

DETROIT — A New York man charged in a series of acts of threatening violence searched online for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the location of gun stores in the days leading up to the U.S. Capitol insurrection, according to federal court records.

Jonathan Joshua Munafo, 34, of Albany was arrested and charged with communicating an interstate threat in the latest case alleging extremism in Michigan. The case was unsealed Friday, six months after the FBI said agents thwarted a plot to kidnap and kill Whitmer involving at least 14 people who are facing state and federal charges.

FBI Special Agent Richard Trask, one of the lead agents in the Whitmer kidnapping case, revealed the new allegation involving the governor in a court filing Friday that describes a broader probe involving Munafo and threatening phone calls earlier this year.

The investigation spanned multiple states, including Florida where a three-month manhunt ended Friday, a truck stop fight and a car covered in Trump bumper stickers.

On Jan. 5, one day before the U.S. Capitol insurrection, a man who identified himself as "Yankee Patriot" made repeated threatening phone calls to Calhoun County emergency dispatch.

"The caller, later identified as Jonathan Munafo, placed approximately 143 calls demanding to speak with a deputy sheriff or sergeant, tying up the emergency line for several hours," the FBI agent wrote in an affidavit filed in federal court Friday.

During the calls, Munafo told one dispatcher he knew where she lived and disclosed personal information about the dispatcher's mortgage and tax obligations, according to the government.

"Munafo told the dispatcher that he would maim her, kill her, and attack her family if she did not put a deputy or sergeant on the line," Trask wrote.

“(B----), I’m gonna cut your throat," Munafo said, according to the affidavit. "I’m gonna make you eat your ------- nose. I’m gonna hurt you bad for this. It won’t be today, it won’t be tomorrow, it’ll be ------- soon though...

"Insurrection Act, I’m coming to your door first and it’s public knowledge, you stupid, stupid (b----)!" he continued.

At one point, Munafo appeared to acknowledge that he was breaking the law.

“Each one of these calls are gonna be like a charge, right?" said Munafo, according to the affidavit. "I’ll never see a judge.”

On Jan. 6, investigators traced the phone calls to an internet phone service provider. The phone number led to another provider who gave investigators the subscriber's username, email address and IP address used at the time of the threatening calls.

The addresses belonged to Munafo, the agent wrote.

Investigators learned about an earlier incident involving Munafo.

On Sept. 14, 2020, Massachusetts State Police investigated a report that a man driving a car covered in Trump stickers threatened to shoot another man at a rest stop near Salisbury, Massachusetts.

The victim gave investigators Munafo's license plate, which belonged to the New York Naval Militia, according to The Daily News newspaper. The militia is part of the of New York State defense forces.

Munafo was issued a court summons, but he failed to appear.

Instead, he made 21 calls to a Massachusetts State Police post during which he yelled at troopers and "used vulgar language," according to the court filing.

"Munafo eventually stated he was mad about the incident from September 14, 2020, and believed he should not be in trouble for the events," the FBI agent wrote.

Meanwhile, Calhoun County investigators continued probing the 911 phone calls. A detective learned through a search warrant that Munafo made the phone calls from a truck stop in Dunn, North Carolina, on Jan. 5, according to the affidavit.

Investigators searched Munafo's Google account and checked his search history. On Jan. 5, he allegedly searched for information about the Calhoun County sheriff.

Munafo also allegedly searched for “Freedom Plaza, Washington, DC,” the location of several pro-Trump demonstrations last fall protesting the presidential election results. Munafo also allegedly searched for several firearms and military surplus stores, and “Gretchen Whitmer” on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5.

Federal prosecutors had the criminal case sealed since late January because Munafo was missing. Details surrounding his arrest Friday were not available, and an FBI spokeswoman could not be reached for comment.

If convicted, Munafo faces up to five years in federal prison. He is incarcerated at the Orange County Jail in Orlando, according to public records.

———

(Detroit News staff writer Beth LeBlanc contributed to this story.)