News briefs

NYPD Commissioner calls Rep. Maxine Waters 'reckless,' says cops are being targeted

NEW YORK – New York City’s top cop has choice words for Rep. Maxine Waters for urging protesters to “get confrontational” with police — but you won’t hear them.

“I think it’s incredibly reckless. I even have stronger feelings but I’ll keep them to myself,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Tuesday.

“We just had an officer having a Molotov cocktail at them last week,” Shea said on Fox 5′s ″Good Day NY.” “To have an elected official in this country to be advocating for getting tougher on cops at this time is beyond me,” he said. “I cannot repeat what I think.”

During a trip to Brooklyn Center , Minnesota, on Saturday, Waters, a California Democrat, called for demonstrators to stay on the streets, “get more active” and “get more confrontational” with cops if they aren’t happy with the verdict in the George Floyd murder trial.

Ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin is trial for killing Floyd, whose death was caught on camera while Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds last year.

Shea urged community leaders and elected officials to advocate for “no violence or destruction of property” should protests erupt after the verdict.

US unveils plan to protect power grid from foreign hackers

WASHINGTON — The White House on Tuesday unveiled a 100-day plan intended to protect the U.S. power grid from cyberattacks, mainly by creating a stronger relationship between U.S. national security agencies and the mostly private utilities that run the electrical system.

The plan is among the first big steps toward fulfilling the Biden administration’s promise to urgently improve the country’s cyber defenses. The nation’s power system is both highly vulnerable to hacking and a target for nation-state adversaries looking to counter the U.S. advantage in conventional military and economic power.

“The United States faces a well-documented and increasing cyber threat from malicious actors seeking to disrupt the electricity Americans rely on to power our homes and businesses,” Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said.

Although the plan is billed as a 100-day sprint -- which includes a series of consultations between utilities and the government -- it will likely take years to fully implement, experts say. It will ask utilities to pay for and install technology to better detect hacks of the specialized computers that run the country’s power systems, known as industrial control systems.

The Edison Electric Institute, the trade group that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies, praised the White House plan and the Biden administration’s focus on cybersecurity. “Given the sophisticated and constantly changing threats posed by adversaries, America’s electric companies remain focused on securing the industrial control systems that operate the North American energy grid,” said EEI president Tom Kuhn.

Chad's president of 30 years dies in rebel fighting after reelection

Idriss Deby Into, who had just won reelection as president of Chad, is dead after fighting with rebel forces, military spokesperson Azem Bermandoa Agouna said on Tuesday.

"The president of the republic, head of state, supreme chief of the armed forces, Idriss Deby Itno, has just taken his last breath on the battlefield in defense of territorial integrity," Agouna said.

The circumstances of his death were not immediately released.

Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, the son of the late president and a four-star general, is to lead an 18-month transitional military government, Agouna said.

The government and the National Assembly have been dissolved. Instead of the current constitution, a national transitional charter will be announced shortly.

A 14-day national mourning was also imposed. Air and land borders have been closed until further notice, and a curfew is in effect between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Chadian soldiers have been clashing with armed rebels fighting for the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), many of whom are believed to have crossed into the country from neighboring Libya in time for the April 11 presidential election.

The announcement of Deby's death at the age of 68 came a day after electoral authorities in the impoverished and terrorism-stricken central African country said he won a sixth term by garnering nearly 80% of the April vote.

Man charged after drive-by shooting at National Guard soldiers in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the drive-by shooting of a group of Minnesota National Guard soldiers this week that left two injured.

The Minnesota U.S. Attorney's Office charged Andrew Thomas with one count of illegal possession of a firearm on Monday. Minneapolis police say they arrested Thomas Sunday night driving the vehicle caught on camera during the shooting.

On Sunday, at 4:20 a.m., multiple shots were fired out of a light-colored SUV passing the team of soldiers, along with a Minneapolis police officer, near Penn Avenue North and West Broadway Avenue. One of the shots pierced the windshield of a vehicle with four soldiers inside, according to charging documents. One soldier was injured by broken glass; the other sustained "superficial injuries," the Minnesota U.S. Attorney's Office said.

"I am relieved to know none of our Guardsmen were seriously injured," said Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke earlier this week. "This event highlights the volatility and tension in our communities right now. I ask for peace as we work through this difficult time."

The soldiers are part of Operation Safety Net, a joint effort among the Minneapolis Police Department, Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the State of Minnesota and local jurisdictions that have been activated in response to protests of police violence in the Twin Cities.

Many have been critical of the armed military presence in their communities. Popular chants included demands for the soldiers to "Go home" last week in Brooklyn Center, where hundreds of demonstrators turned out multiple nights in a row in response to a police officer killing Daunte Wright, an unarmed Black man in that city.

