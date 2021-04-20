California house where Facebook founders lived is up for rent, but it ain’t cheap

House with deep tech roots is up for rent Screen grab from Realtor.com

You, too, can live like a tech giant in California’s Silicon Valley — if you can afford it.

The house known as “Casa de Facebook” or “House of Facebook” that was once occupied by then-teenagers Mark Zuckerberg and Dustin Moskovitz along with Napster co-founder Sean Parker is available to rent.

The price: $10,000 a month.

The house is owned by Judy Fusco, the Facebook wunderkinds’ former landlord who wrote a book about her famous tenants, “Casa Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg, his friends, and the house that launched them.”

Downstairs Screen grab from Realtor.com

“[When] I decided then I was going to put the house up for rent, I invited a monk to come bless the house,” Fusco said to The New York Post. “As he was going around the house, he said, ‘Someone who was going to be very rich and famous will come live here.’”

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

That someone turned out to be Zuckerberg, whose net worth is $114 billion, a number that jumped $40 billion in the last year, according to Markets Insider. The Facebook founders rented the property from Fusco in September 2004, after the famous “zip-line” incident removed them from their previous rental.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Despite its tech-giant history and pricey rent tag, the six-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 2,969 square-foot house is pretty modest. The listing on Realtor.com refers to it as a “Feng Shui property” with hardwood floors throughout and solar electricity.

Yet, the most important aspect of the house is its storied past.

FILE- In this May 1, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the keynote speech at F8, Facebook’s developer conference in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) Marcio Jose Sanchez AP

“Mark stood outside and never went into the house, while Sean and Dustin ran up the front stairs to see the house,” Fusco said about her meeting the Facebook clan to The Post. “Mark stood there and asked on the spot if they could rent the place, without even looking inside.”