National

Mansion from ‘Cobra Kai’ hits market in Georgia for $2.6 million. Take look

The house served as the famous “LaRusso mansion” from the hit Netflix series.
The house served as the famous “LaRusso mansion” from the hit Netflix series. Screen grab from Realtor.com

Fans of the popular Netflix show “Cobra Kai” may be surprised to learn that the home where the LaRusso family lives actually isn’t in Encino, California. It’s in Marietta, Georgia, and the house has hit the market for $2.65 million.

The six-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom home, made famous in “The Karate Kid” spinoff, is dubbed Villa Flora and an entertainer’s dream house according to the listing.

Cobra Kai house #2.jpg
Living room Screen grab from Realtor.com

“If these walls could talk, they’d speak of countless parties lined with notable guests throughout history,” the listing on Realtor.com said. “From two sitting former U.S. Presidents to legendary golfer Arnold Palmer, the estate offers the next owner the opportunity to own a piece of history.”

Cobra Kai house #4.jpg
Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

And do we need to mention that stunningly unique primary bathroom?

Cobra Kai house #9.jpg
Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

While the house itself is impressive, the popular Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild” had plenty more to say about Daniel LaRusso’s digs - including the damage done in one of the show’s season finales (which includes kids flying through windows in the house).

Cobra Kai house #5.jpg
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“We all saw that fight scene ... it has to come with a salvage title,” joked one user.

Cobra Kai house #8.jpg
Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Where’s the dojo?!?!? ... Not buying NOW,” said another.

“The big teenager fight in the house definitely should have moved to that shower!” said one user.

Cobra Kai house #10.jpg
Shower Screen grab from Realtor.com

And of course, a bunch of people asked the No. 1 question on everyone’s mind throughout the thread:

Cobra Kai house #11.jpg
Office area Screen grab from Realtor.com

“But where will the LaRussos live????”

Interesting question since the show was given the green light for a fourth season. Perhaps the LaRussos will be in the market for a bigger house?

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated).
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service