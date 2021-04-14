‘Supervillain hideout.’ Unusual home listed in United Kingdom. Take a look inside

The home appears perfectly normal on the outside, yet on the inside.... Video screen grab from Belle Vue Estates' Youtube video

Have you ever wanted to know what it would feel like to live inside one of those sentinels from “The Matrix?” This bizarre house listed for 500,000 pounds ($689,000 in U.S. dollars) might bring you one step closer to that strange feeling.

“Having an extremely individual design, this property will take you on a spectacular tour of wonder and amazement,” the listing said. “The unique home boasts both a touch of luxury and privacy whilst keeping many original and industrial features from its heritage and past.”

Stairs and kitchen Video screen grab from Belle Vue Estates' Youtube video

Sure, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom property looks like it moonlights as a transformer, but even those on the popular Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild” couldn’t help but admire the peculiar estate, which also boasts three garages.

And yes, of course, they brought the jokes too.

Kitchen Video screen grab from Belle Vue Estates' Youtube video

“The whole thing was designed to match his Mac,” said another jokester.

Doorway Video screen grab from Belle Vue Estates' Youtube video

“It’s so sterile. I’d be comfortable having both dinner and a surgery here,” one said.

Hallway Video screen grab from Belle Vue Estates' Youtube video

A few people noticed that, perhaps, the house could double as a hideaway for Marvel villains.

Living room Video screen grab from Belle Vue Estates' Youtube video

“Ugh I just commented on a Buzzfeed post earlier about awful home design choices that all white makes me think of a super-villain prison and there you go, they even have the prison toilet in this house,” said one person.

Living room Video screen grab from Belle Vue Estates' Youtube video

“There’s DEFINITELY an attached top secret science lab where some very disturbing research is going on,” another joked.

Bathroom Video screen grab from Belle Vue Estates' Youtube video

“As much as I’d love to turn that home into my new super-villain hideout, I’d be terrified to touch anything. That kitchen is a dream but forget whipping up some marinara in there,” a third commenter said.

Bathroom Video screen grab from Belle Vue Estates' Youtube video

But at least one person focused on a particular positive aspect: “At least they’ll be able to spot a spider pretty quickly.”