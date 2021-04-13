News briefs

No internal punishment issued for Kenosha officer who shot Jacob Blake

The Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer who shot Jacob Blake, leaving him paralyzed, will not face any internal discipline.

Rusten Sheskey returned to work March 31 following an internal investigation, the Kenosha Police Department said Tuesday in a press release.

Sheskey shot Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, last Aug. 23 seven times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down.

“(Sheskey) acted within the law and was consistent with training,” police said in the release. “Officer Sheskey was found to have been acting within policy and will not be subject to discipline.”

Blake’s shooting further intensified nationwide Black Lives Matter protests and led to a temporary shutdown of the NBA and other major professional sports.

Blake filed a civil lawsuit against Sheskey and Kenosha police in March.

—New York Daily News

Biden warns Putin against Ukraine aggression, invites him to a summit meeting

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden spoke Tuesday morning with Russian President Vladimir Putin, warning him against aggressive moves against Ukraine but also inviting him to a summit meeting, the White House said in a statement.

The White House did not say whether Putin had accepted the invitation but said Biden had suggested the summit take place in a third country in coming months.

Biden “reaffirmed his goal of building a stable and predictable relationship with Russia consistent with U.S. interests,” the statement said.

In an interview last month, Biden labeled Putin a “killer,” prompting an angry reaction from Moscow, which recalled its ambassador from Washington. The administration defended Biden’s comment, saying he was being honest in response to a question but also adding that he continued to believe the U.S. and Russia must work together.

In Tuesday’s statement, the White House said Biden and Putin had “discussed a number of regional and global issues,” including arms control.

Biden had “voiced our concerns over the sudden Russian military build-up in occupied Crimea and on Ukraine’s borders, and called on Russia to de-escalate tensions,” the statement said.

Russia in recent weeks has stepped up troop movements near its border with Ukraine. Two weeks ago, Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and expressed his support in the face of the Russian moves.

—Los Angeles Times

University of Michigan locks out 700 more students who violated COVID-19 testing rules

The University of Michigan has locked out an additional 718 students who haven't taken required COVID-19 tests, the school announced Tuesday morning.

In March, the school made a similar move regarding 375 students.

U-M requires all students who live, work or learn on campus, or who access campus buildings and facilities, to complete weekly COVID-19 testing. Notification of the lockout was sent Monday morning to 718 undergraduate, professional and graduate students who haven't had a test in the past four weeks or did not have a test on file and have used their student identification card to access a non-residential building on campus.

Those students had their cards deactivated, meaning they can't get into non-residential buildings. The bulk of students are off campus, attending classes virtually. Some students are on campus to attend a variety of classes that have to be held in person or to do research. The university said it has 7,475 undergraduate on-campus students who are listed as having at least one hybrid or completely in-person class.

Of the 375 students locked out in March, 136 students requested and were granted approval to have their Mcard reactivated, with most students completing a COVID-19 test to get into compliance. Another 21 students requested an exemption to the testing program, were approved for a partial exemption, and then had their Mcards reactivated.

—Detroit Free Press

NRA is run as a kingdom with LaPierre as king, a director tells judge

Wayne LaPierre runs the National Rifle Association as his personal kingdom, overriding checks and balances and making critical decisions about the gun group’s future without consulting or informing its board, a director who is also a Kansas judge testified Tuesday.

Any efforts to challenge LaPierre’s decisions and empower the association’s 76-member governing board are “essentially nonexistent,” Phillip Journey, a family court judge in Wichita and member of the board, said at a bankruptcy trial.

“It essentially operates as a kingdom rather than a corporation,” Journey said of the NRA. “Wayne’s kingdom.”

LaPierre’s long tenure atop the association is under attack in a bankruptcy case filed in Dallas. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Harlin D. “Cooter” Hale is holding a trial to decide whether to appoint a trustee to run the NRA while it’s in bankruptcy, or throw the case out, as New York Attorney General Letitia James has requested.

Hale will also consider Journey’s request for a so-called examiner to look into allegations of financial impropriety leveled against LaPierre and other senior association officers. Journey testified that hundreds of NRA members have donated money to help with court costs.

Journey rejoined the board of directors last year after being off the governing body for about 25 years, he said. He returned to an organization that he didn’t recognize he said.

“All of the safety switches in corporate governance needed to be turned back on,” he said. “They were off.”

—Bloomberg News

