Body of 32-year-old woman found in Arkansas national park, officials say

The death of Paige Autumn White is being investigated as a homicide after her body was discovered March 27, according to the National Park Service.

The remains of White, a 32-year-old woman with a missing right eye and an anchor tattoo on her right foot, were found off Blacksnake Road, officials say. National Park Service Investigative Services Branch believes the death is an “isolated incident.”

The FBI and police agencies in Arkansas also are investigating.

“There is a strong possibility the person who did this continues to work and/or live in our community,” the FBI said in a news release. “This individual likely has familiarity with the areas in which Paige was last seen and recovered.”

The FBI says people involved with White’s death may be exhibiting the following behaviors:

• Changing of physical appearance, including growth or removal of facial hair or dying and cutting hair.

• Cleaning vehicles.

• Altering normal routines such as missing work, class or appointments.

• Intense interest in the case, a “noticeable disinterest” or unexplained knowledge of the incident.

• Unexplained injuries since the time White was last seen alive and later recovered.

