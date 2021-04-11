National

Armed man fired shots, barricaded inside Honolulu hotel room

The Associated Press

Members of the Honolulu Police Specialized Services Division respond to a barricade situation with an armed man at the Kahala Hotel in Honolulu on Saturday, April 10, 2021. The armed man barricaded himself inside a hotel room at the resort in Honolulu and fired shots through the door, a police official said. (Cindy Ellen Russell/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)
HONOLULU

An armed man barricaded himself inside a hotel room at a resort in Honolulu and fired shots through the door, a police official said.

No one was hurt in the gunfire late Saturday at The Kahala Hotel & Resort, Honolulu police Capt. Brian Lynch told news outlets. The resort said in a statement that hotel security and law enforcement evacuated the area around the room and everyone was sheltering in place.

Photos and videos shared by local media showed about 100 people locked down in the hotel's ballroom. Other images from outside the resort showed a large police presence, including a SWAT team.

Lynch said police were waiting for the man to come out of the room. Police believe the man is in the military.

