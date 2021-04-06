Iconic Beverly Hills mansion owned by William Randolph Hearst back on market for $90M

The famous mansion once known as the Beverly House and owned by newspaper mogul William Randolph Hearst is back on the market for $90 million.

The house’s return to the market comes in the middle of bankruptcy proceedings, according to The Wall Street Journal. The estate’s current owner, Leonard Ross, has tried to unload the property since 2007 and even used a “crowdfunding platform” to refinance the iconic mansion, The WSJ reported.

Ross put the “limited liability company that owns the property into chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2019 in a bid to avoid a foreclosure auction and pause litigation over loan defaults,” The WSJ said.

The house was built in 1927 and bought in 1946 for around $120,000 by Hollywood star Marion Davies and her friend Hearst, who was in his 80s at the time of purchase, Dirt said.

The mansion, spread across 3.5 acres, has 18 bedrooms, 25 bathrooms, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, tennis court, two screening rooms and more, McClatchy News reported. It was also on the market for $119 million in March.

If you feel you’ve seen the property before, you’re not wrong.

“The exterior was used in the still-celebrated 1972 film “The Godfather,” though the iconic horse head scene was not filmed inside the house, and the grounds were also used as the home of Steve Martin’s character, Navin, in the 1979 film ‘The Jerk,’” Dirt reported. “In the 1980s the house and grounds were featured in an episode of ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ and in the early 1990s it was famously featured in ‘The Bodyguard.’ More recently Beyoncé used the property to film parts of her visual album ‘Black is King.’”