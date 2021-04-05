National

‘Perfect representation of Carolina Basketball.’ Fans react to UNC hiring Hubert Davis

Hubert Davis is the new head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, and fans seem quite happy with the decision.

The UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees held an emergency meeting Monday afternoon to approve Davis’ contract to become the UNC men’s basketball coach.

The news come only four days after Roy Williams, who led the Tar Heels through 18 seasons and three national championships, announced his retirement.

Davis played for Dean Smith from 1988 to 1992 and has been an assistant coach under Williams for the last nine seasons. He will be the first Black head coach at UNC.

Here’s what some people are saying on social media.

Profile Image of Hayley Fowler
Hayley Fowler
Hayley Fowler is a reporter at The Charlotte Observer covering breaking and real-time news across North and South Carolina. She has a journalism degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and previously worked as a legal reporter in New York City before joining the Observer in 2019.
