Mike Huckabee decides to ‘identify as Chinese’ in sarcastic tweet, gets ripped online

Former Gov. Mike Huckabee tweeted that he has chosen to “identify as Chinese” because it will help him find favor with American corporations.

“I’ve decided to ‘identify’ as Chinese,” Huckabee tweeted Saturday. “Coke will like me, Delta will agree with my ‘values’ and I’ll probably get shoes from Nike & tickets to @MLB games. Ain’t America great?”

His quip coincides with Major League Baseball’s decision to withdraw the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to changes in Georgia’s voting laws. Nike, Delta and Coca-Cola, which also do business overseas, have voiced objection to Georgia’s electoral changes, too.

Huckabee’s comments come at a time when hate crimes against Asian-Americans are on the rise.

Some conservative politicians, including the former president, have been blamed for stoking anger against Asians by using terms like “The China Virus” and “Kung Flu” to pin blame for the pandemic on China, which is where COVID-19 is believed to have started.

Backlash against the 65-year-old conservative came fast, from friends and foes alike.

Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu accused Huckabee of “adding fuel to anti-Asian hate” and asked the former politician’s daughter Sarah Huckabee Sanders — who is running to be Arkansas’ next governor— if she agrees with her father’s sentiments.

“Do you condone Mike Huckabee adding fuel to anti-Asian hate?” Lieu tweeted. “Asking on behalf of Americans everywhere who drink Coke, fly Delta, wear Nikes and watch baseball.”

Sanders served as press secretary for former president Donald Trump. She launched a campaign in January to follow in the footsteps of her father, who was Arkansas’ governor from 1996 to 2007. Both Huckabee and his daughters have also worked for Fox News.

Actress Patricia Arquette joined the chorus in calling out Huckabee for his “Chinese” comments.

“Elderly Asian women are getting beaten up on the street and you say this?” she tweeted.

Security video in Hell’s Kitchen last week recorded a 65-year-old woman being brutally assaulted by a hulking ex-con who reportedly told his victim, “You don’t belong here” before stomping on her. Hate crimes against Asian-Americans rose 150% in 2020 — mostly in New York and Los Angeles — according to one report.

Christian author and Bible teacher Beth Moore, along with other Christians, also expressed disapproval of Huckabee’s tweet.

“Mike, I’ve shared a meal with you at your beautiful table. I’ve heard you profess Christ as Lord,” she tweeted. “This is entirely antithetical to the gospel.”

Huckabee responded to Moore with a non-apology.

“I don’t take Twitter or myself that seriously but I do take gospel seriously,” he tweeted back at her. “I truly wish you only joy & continued blessings. May the power of the resurrection lift you to high places this Easter weekend my dear sister!”

Huckabee unsuccessfully pursued the GOP nomination for president in 2008 and 2016. Georgia’s changes to its voting rules follow an election in which Republicans lost both senate seats and GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump was also defeated in the Peach State.