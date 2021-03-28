Dad stuffed baby wipe into infant’s mouth before she choked to death, Ohio cops say

A dad in Ohio has been charged after police say he put a baby wipe in his infant daughter’s mouth before her death. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A father in Ohio was indicted Thursday after his infant daughter choked to death on a baby wipe last year, police say.

Authorities responded to a medical emergency at a Columbus condominium in the early hours of Nov. 17, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

Two-month old Christina Ledoux was rushed to a hospital, where she died roughly an hour later, according to the outlet.

Her death was deemed suspicious at the time, the Associated Press reported.

An autopsy determined that Christina choked to death on a baby wipe that her father — Christopher Ledoux, 38 — is accused of putting in her mouth, according to WBNS.

Police have said they don’t know why Ledoux allegedly put the wipe in Christina’s mouth, the AP reported.

Ledoux turned himself in on Thursday, according to the Dispatch.

He’s charged with one count of reckless homicide, a third-degree felony, court records show.

He’s due back in court on Monday.