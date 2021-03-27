2 killed, at least 8 injured in Virginia Beach Oceanfront shootings

Two people were killed and at least eight were wounded in a series of shootings that took place Friday in Virginia Beach, according to authorities.

Multiple gunshots were heard in the city’s resort area at 11:22 p.m. Friday, Virginia Beach Police said Saturday in a news release.

Eight had been brought to hospitals for gunshot wounds, some of which “range from serious to life threatening,” the release notes.

Among those wounded in the oceanfront shooting was a Virginia Beach police officer, who sustained minor injuries.

An adult female was among the deceased. She died of her injuries on the scene, according to police.

A suspect has not yet been identified and the case is still under investigation.

Virginia police also noted a related officer involved shooting, in which the male suspect also died of his wounds on the scene, according to the release, which noted the two shootings will be investigated concurrently.

The officer, whose name has not been released, has been with Virginia Beach police for five years and is a member of the department’s Special Operations Division. That officer will be put on administrative assignment pending an investigation, the department noted.

That second shooting occurred about a block away from the first, as authorities were investigating, and led to “an individual being confronted by a uniform Virginia Beach police officer” who then killed the individual in a “police intervention shooting,” Police Chief Paul Neudigate said in a press briefing, CNN reports.

Another nearby shooting — believed to be unrelated to the first two — left another individual dead, said Neudigate.

Citing a very active scene, police are requesting people avoid the area — 1900 block of Atlantic Avenue of the city’s resort area and 17th Street and 22nd Street — amid the investigation, according to the police release.

Those with information are asked to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

———