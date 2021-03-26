Arkansas governor signs law allowing doctors to refuse treatment to LGBTQ people

Just a day after Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson became the second U.S. governor to sign an anti-trans sports bill this year, he signed into law a bill that allows doctors to refuse treatment to anyone because of religious or moral objections.

On Friday, Hutchinson signed into law the Medical Ethics and Diversity Act, which allows health care professionals to deny any nonemergency services to patients according to their “conscience.”

It also protects health care institutions from “discrimination, punishment, or retaliation as a result of any instance of conscientious medical objection.

Human rights organizations, including the Human Rights Campaign and the American Civil Liberties Union, slammed the legislation as a measure that will give doctors greater powers to discriminate against LGBTQ people.

Holly Dickson, ACLU of Arkansas executive director, said that the legislation is just another “brazen attempt to make it easier to discriminate against people and deny Arkansans the health care services they need.”

“Religious liberty is a fundamental right, but it is not an excuse to discriminate against people or deny them health care,” she added.

After the bill passed by the Senate last week, HRC President Alphonso David, said that “no one should be denied necessary medical care.”

“SB 289 prioritizes individual providers’ beliefs ahead of patient health and well-being. The Arkansas legislature understood this when they rejected a similar bill four years ago and they would be wise to do the same again this session,” he said.

The state Chamber of Commerce also opposed the measure, saying it sends the wrong message about the state, according to The Associated Press.

Hutchinson, who opposed a similar bill in 2017, said that this year’s law was narrower in scope.

“I support this right of conscience so long as emergency care is exempted and conscience objection cannot be used to deny general health service to any class of people,” the Republican governor said in a statement.

The law is just one among a series of measures targeting transgender people in the state. On Thursday, Hutchinson signed into law SB 354, which bans trans women and girls from participating in sports.

HB1570, which is scheduled for a vote Monday, would prohibit gender confirming treatment for minors.

