Connecticut mother told police she was ‘so excited’ to have fatally strangled her 4-year-old son, court records show

HARTFORD, Conn. — A New London mother told police officers she was “so excited” to have strangled her 4-year-old son when they responded to her apartment earlier this month for what they thought was a report of a woman swinging a bat at a car in her parking lot, new court records reveal.

Instead, they found 33-year-old Tiffany Farrauto outside the building smelling of marijuana, where she calmly told them she had strangled her son and tried to fill his mouth with CBD gummy candies, according to an arrest warrant affidavit unsealed Tuesday morning.

“You can take me away ... because my son is already dead and is in the house,” she told officers, according to the affidavit.

Farrauto, 33, was arrested and charged with murder. She has been held on $2 million bond and on Tuesday a judge ordered she spend 60 days in treatment at Whiting Forensic Hospital in Middletown after an initial mental health evaluation found she is not competent to stand trial.

Her son David was laid to rest over the weekend at a funeral for family and friends. His death came just days after Farrauto had reached out to the Department of Children and Families about concerns that David had been “maltreated” by someone at his day care, officials and family friends have said, leaving all with more questions than answers.

New court records reveal two New London police officers met Farrauto outside her Nautilus Drive studio apartment just after 6:30 am. March 7 for a report of a woman who broke a bat over a car in the parking lot and found her with a broken Wiffle ball bat.

Farrauto was “calm in her demeanor” and told officers she damaged the car because she wanted to before directing them inside her apartment to find her son, the records show.

One of the officers quickly entered the apartment and found the child on a bed, his face and lips already blue but his core still warm to the touch, records show. CBD gummy bear candies were scattered across his chest, the bedding and floor nearby. A neighbor who lives near Farrauto later told police they heard a child screaming and a loud thud before they fell asleep after returning home at about 4:30 a.m. that day.

The officer attempted CPR and radioed for paramedics to respond, but David was pronounced dead a few minutes later at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, according to the affidavit. State police detectives called in to help investigate noted lacerations across the boy’s chest and marks on his neck.

In the back of a police cruiser, Farrauto told officers that it did not matter how much she sinned because “you can do whatever you want in heaven,” according to the affidavit.

“I did it. I (expletive) did it!” she said without provocation, according to the affidavit.

“I just killed my son ... I’m so excited about it, too,” she continued. “I never thought I would do that.”

She further told officers at the New London Police Department after she was in custody that she had killed her only son “to get back at her mother,” records show. She made repeated references to the Bible and told officers she had been a victim of sex assault.

Farrauto appeared in person at a hearing Tuesday afternoon, where the court was presented findings from two mental health professionals that Farrauto would be unable to understand the proceedings against her. The evaluators spent nearly 2 1/2 hours with Farrauto earlier this month and suggested she spend 60 days in treatment before the court considers her ability to stand trial.

Farrauto’s mother and grandmother sat in the courtroom to watch the hearing and told reporters afterward that they are glad she will receive one-on-one help but are still stunned by the loss.

Just days before the crime, Farrauto had reached back out to staff at the DCF to ask for their help after she believed David had been harmed in some way, possibly by a day care worker, DCF officials and Farrauto’s close friend said earlier this month. DCF connected her with “resources in the community,” according to a statement, but New London police have said they have no record Farrauto filed a complaint with the department about her concerns.

DCF had previously worked with Farrauto in 2017 on issues “centered around allegations of substance use and supports needed to care for a newborn,” DCF said in a statement earlier this month.

Family friends indicated Farrauto and David’s father had struggled with substance issues at the time, but they said Farrauto had largely moved past that and DCF officials indicated they had not had any other contact with Farrauto until she reached out just before the crime. New London police noted Farrauto smelled of marijuana the morning of the killing and they found more marijuana, in addition to CBD gummies, in her purse and apartment, court records show.

DCF officials have released no other details publicly about their previous case with Farrauto or her concerns in early March, but the Office of the Child Advocate has announced it will investigate what agencies did or did not know about Farrauto before the crime occurred and what they did with that information.

Farrauto’s friends and family were stunned and heartbroken by David’s death, arranging an impromptu memorial outside his family’s apartment the following day and hosting a funeral service on Saturday. A GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral costs raised more than $7,300 in a matter of days.

Despite his young age, David was remembered as a curious and mischievous child who was always laughing and had “eyelashes any girl would die for,” said Jennifer Ostby, a longtime friend of Farrauto whose own teen daughters grew close to the boy.

Ostby and friends could not make sense of David’s death or the accusations against Farrauto, whom they said could be emotional and had struggled with “bad relationships” but had not to their knowledge been diagnosed with a mental illness. They said was not receiving any formal mental health services recently after several brief bouts with a therapist.

A judge ordered Farrauto held on suicide watch after her first court appearance the day after the killing and asked she receive a mental health evaluation while in custody. She was expected to appear before a judge again at an online court hearing Tuesday afternoon.

“This is just a shock, I don’t think we’re ever going to understand,” Ostby said earlier this month. “Even if she explains, I don’t think we’ll ever understand. How do you ever understand anything like that?”