Police officer among 10 killed in shooting at Colorado store

A police officer was among 10 people killed during a mass shooting at a grocery store Monday in Boulder, Colorado, according to reports.

Two other officers were injured, although there was no word on the extent of their injuries.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herald confirmed the death toll had risen by four after 8 p.m. local time Monday, saying there were “10 fatalities at the scene,” reports said. The Boulder police officer killed was named Eric Talley, who was the first to respond to the scene, according to authorities.

A suspect has been arrested, although his identity has not yet been revealed.

Earlier in the day, a possible suspect was reportedly on the phone with police negotiators following the shooting, reports said.

A SWAT team was dispatched to a second location on 17th Street in Boulder, although it was unclear if that situation was related to the shooting at a King Soopers store in the southern part of Boulder, where shots rang out shortly before 5 p.m.

The shooting began outside the store, in the parking lot, and moved inside, according to reports. Some reports said hostages may have been taken as the gunman barricaded himself inside.

The scene remained active more than two hours after shots were first reported, with police surrounding the building.

One of the 10 victims was found dead in the parking lot, reports said. A vehicle believed to be connected to the gunman was also found there with a rifle case inside.

Initial reports said as many as 10 people had been wounded, some of whom took cover in an upstairs area of the business.

A witness who was getting a COVID-19 vaccination at the store’s pharmacy said he and his family hid in a coat closet as gunshots rang out.

At least one man was taken into custody, although it was unclear whether this individual was the gunman.

Video from the scene showed a shirtless man in shorts and no shoes being led away in handcuffs, with blood streaming down his leg.

An ambulance pulled away from the store, apparently carrying the bleeding man brought out of the store in handcuffs.

Reports said the shooter may have been wearing body armor during the standoff.

Police presence was reported at a King Soopers store in the 3600 block of Table Mesa Drive.

Video provided by television news helicopters showed law enforcement vehicles and officers massing outside, including SWAT teams, and at least three helicopters on the roof of the store. Officers had their guns drawn outside, and some windows at the front of the store were broken.

At least 10 ambulances were at the scene.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a statement saying he was “closely watching unfolding events.”