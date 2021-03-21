National

34-year-old man arrested after 8 people stabbed in Detroit parking lot melee

SLONE TERRANELLA Detroit Free Press

DETROIT — Eight people were stabbed after a fight turned into a violent melee early Sunday morning, Detroit police say.

A fight inside started inside an establishment — WDIV-TV said it is a hookah lounge — in the 6700 block of Greenfield Road around 4:41 a.m., police said.

The fight moved to the parking lot where eight people were stabbed and later hospitalized, police said in a news release. No one was fatally injured.

Police arrested a 34-year-old man at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, a few hours after the fight. Hospital officials alerted investigators about the man who had injuries consistent with an altercation.

Police also said someone fired shots during the fight, but no one was injured.

Police are investigating this incident.

